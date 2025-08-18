Douglas County to dedicate roads in honor of teens killed at Sweet 16 party

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — Two teenagers killed during a Sweet 16 party in 2023 will be remembered in Douglas County with newly dedicated memorial roadways.

On Monday afternoon, county and state leaders will hold a ceremony to unveil the Samuel Micah Moon Memorial Exchange at I-20 and State Route 92, and the AJ’anaye Hill Memorial Exchange at U.S. 78 and Campbellton Street.

The dedication will include reflections from the victims’ mothers and is being led by Douglas County Commission Chair Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, with support from State Senator Donzella James. The resolution to honor the teens, passed the Georgia General Assembly unanimously.

“While we cannot bring them back, we can ensure their names and memories live on,” James said.

WSB’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story