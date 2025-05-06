Douglas County community rallies around deputy battling rare blood cancer

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A Douglas County deputy facing a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer is receiving an outpouring of support from his community.

Dozens of residents turned out for a recent stem cell drive, lining up to have their cheeks swabbed and join the national bone marrow registry in support of Deputy Mitchell McPherson. McPherson was diagnosed with myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, after experiencing severe fatigue.

“I didn’t think I was sick; I just thought it was old age and 12-hour shifts,” McPherson said.

Despite the diagnosis, McPherson remains optimistic. “You need to keep a positive attitude. Cancer is not a death sentence,” he said. “Think of it as you’re just sick, broke, and you’ve got to get fixed.”

McPherson is thankful to have already found a stem cell match and is set to begin treatment later this month at Emory University Hospital.

“I’m just not scared. I mean, I’m going to beat this,” he said.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story