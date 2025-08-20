Douglas County Commissioners reject property tax hike, keeping the millage rate steady

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — While some metro Atlanta communities are raising property taxes, Douglas County leaders are taking a different path.

After a lengthy public hearing, commissioners voted unanimously against a proposal to raise the county’s millage rate by more than 30 percent. Staff had recommended the increase, which would have added about $348 a year to the tax bill for a home valued at $250,000.

Instead, one commissioner made a motion to adopt the resolution at 12.063, a move that keeps the rate the same. The announcement drew applause from the crowd.

Commission Chair Dr. Romona Jackson-Jones voiced strong support for holding the line, saying, “Our citizens are struggling, leave well enough alone.” She added the county will have to find ways to “do more with less.”

Jackson-Jones said leaders will look at re-shuffling projects and adjusting timelines to cover the gap.

She emphasized that now is not the time to ask more of taxpayers. “Without expecting our tax paying citizens to compromise or sacrifice a time such as this.”

The board’s vote ensures the millage rate remains unchanged for the coming year.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story