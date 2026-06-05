Douglas County adds $100 fee for some 911 calls where patients refuse transport

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — Residents in one metro Atlanta county could now face a new fee after calling 911.

Douglas County will charge a $100 fee when emergency responders treat a patient but the patient refuses transport to the hospital.

Douglas County Fire and EMS Chief Miles Allen said the policy is not about generating revenue, but about managing resources.

“We want to address those true emergencies and make sure we’re using those resources efficiently to take care of the community,” Allen said.

Allen said last year, about 5,600 patients declined transport to the hospital, representing roughly 33% of total call volume.

“If it’s not a true emergency, know when we get there and we do an assessment, it will result in a $100 fee,” Allen said.

Officials said the fee applies only when patients are assessed and treated but refuse transport.

“This is applicable to patients being assessed and treated and patients refusing to be transported,” Allen said.

Exceptions include certain cases such as falls, officials said.

Allen said the policy is aimed at reducing strain on emergency crews and keeping units available for higher-priority calls.

“It places a slight burden on calling units out of service to do those non-transport emergencies,” Allen said.

Allen said emergency crews do not want people to avoid calling 911 when they need help, but said resources must be used efficiently.

“Using those particular resources costs us money and costs us time. It actually pulls us away from other emergencies in which we do need to transport individuals,” he said.