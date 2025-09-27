Local

Doraville begins demolition of City Hall to make way for new city center

By Miles Montgomery
Rendering for City Center Doraville
DORAVILLE, GA — The City of Doraville marked a major milestone on Saturday with the demolition of its old City Hall and municipal buildings to make way for a brand new city center.

The demolition is the first step in transforming the site into a walkable and connected gathering place for the community.

City officials said the centerpiece of the project will be The People’s Building, a 30,000-square-foot hub that will house City Hall, a public library, creator studios, two rooftop event spaces, and ground-floor restaurants opening onto a large green space.

“As we take down these buildings, we are making way for a reinvigorated downtown that will remain the heart of our city for decades to come,” Mayor Joseph Geierman said in a statement.

The celebration features food, music, and family-friendly activities.

