Doraville acupuncture business under investigation in sexual assault case

DORAVILLE, GA — A Doraville acupuncture business is under investigation in a sexual assault case.

The Doraville Police Department executed a search warrant this week at Kim’s Acupuncture, also known as Kim’s Oriental Medicine Clinic, located at 5269 Buford Highway NE, Suite 15.

Doraville Assistant Police Chief Brian Harris tells WSB Radio they made one arrest. They arrested the owner of the business, 70-year-old Meu Keon Kim.

He’s been charged with sexual battery and aggravated sexual battery. Harris says two women came forward making charges against Kim.

Harris says Dr. Kim bonded out of the DeKalb County Jail, but police continue to investigate because they believe there may be other victims.

The Doraville Police Department urges anyone who has experienced or has knowledge of inappropriate or criminal conduct at this establishment or involving its owner, Meu Keon Kim, also known as “Dr. Kim,” to contact the department. Reports can be made by calling Detective Kimberly Harris at 770-455-1000.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Doraville Police Department’s website.

“The safety and well-being of our community is our highest priority,” said Doraville Police Chief Chuck Atkinson. “We take these allegations seriously and are committed to conducting a thorough investigation.”

This remains an active investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available.