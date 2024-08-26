Local

Donald Trump’s attorneys wish to have DA Fani Willis disqualified from Georgia Indictment case again

Fani Willis misconduct hearing

Fulton County Court holds Fani Willis misconduct hearing ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 15: Attorney Steve Sadow speaks during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Judge Scott McAfee is hearing testimony as to whether DA Fanni Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade should be disqualified from the case for allegedly lying about a personal relationship. (Photo by Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

Steve Sadow, one of Donald Trump’s GA attorneys, filed a request to have DA Fani Willis removed from the case concerning the indictment against the former president and a group of his followers.

In response to DA Willis’s brief filed earlier this month, Sadow filed a response with the Georgia Court of Appeals, asking DA Fani Willis to be disqualified from prosecuting his defendant due to prejudice and incendiary racial rhetoric she claims on multiple occasions.

“President Trump’s legal team has filed a reply brief in the Georgia Court of Appeals persuasively rebutting the State’s arguments,” said Sadow. “Such misconduct violated the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct, therefore President Trump again calls for dismissal and her removal.”

Earlier this year, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that DA Willis can remain on the indictment trial.

This ruling came after a drawn out trial concerning DA Willis and a former lover and former prosecutor, Nathan Wade and whether there was a grounds to disqualify them both due to accusations of conflict on interest.



