Dollar General recalling instant coffee after reports of shards of glass in the package

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN — Dollar General is recalling three lots of its 8oz Clover Valley Instant Coffee after reports of possible glass contamination.

According to the Food & Drug Administration, the coffee was sold in 47 states including Georgia between July 9 and July 21.

They have best by dates of December 2026. Customers can find this information around the neck of the unit.

8-Ounce Clover Valley® Instant CoffeePackage UPC: 876941004069:

Lot: L-5163 / Best By 12/13/2026

Lot: L-5164 / Best by 12/13/2026

Lot: L-5165 / Best by 12/14/2026

There is no information on how the glass got in the coffee.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Customers who purchased this product are encouraged to discard it and contact Dollar General either via email at customercare@dollargeneral.com or by phone at 1-888-309-9030 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. CST seven days a week to request a full refund of the purchase price (including any tax).

Dollar General is actively investigating the incident and apologizes to consumers for any inconvenience caused by the product.