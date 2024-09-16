Dog bitten by racoon in Habersham County tests positive for rabies

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. — A dog in Habersham County has tested positive for rabies.

A Habersham County spokesperson said the dog was bitten in the face by a raccoon earlier this month on Roberts Road in Clarksville.

The Habersham County Animal Care and Control Director Madi Nix described the dog bitten as a large, older dog.

“We don’t believe this is a rabies outbreak,” Nix said. “As far as we know, this is the only positive testing animal that had any contact with another.”

The exposure was initially reported on Sept. 6.

The dog was then euthanized with the owner’s consent, according to county officials.

People who see wildlife behaving abnormally or exhibiting symptoms of rabies (aggressive behavior, lethargy, confusion, and others) are asked to contact the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.