Local

Does your license have a star? Here’s why you need it

By WSB Radio News Staff
Real ID Georgia
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Before you book your next flight, check your license to see if you have a little star in the right corner.

Starting May 7, anyone over the age of 18 looking to board a domestic flight will need to have a passport or what’s known as a Real ID.

Tom Costello reports that according to the TSA, about 78% of people who fly currently have a Real ID driver’s license or card.

A Real ID will also be needed to enter certain secure federal facilities.

However, not having one will not affect your ability to drive as long as your state-issued driver’s license is valid.

To get a Real ID, you’ll need to provide documents that show your date of birth, social security number and proof of address, among other things.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!