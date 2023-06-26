Local

Disney Immersive Experience abruptly shuts down

Immersive Disney Animation in Atlanta Here are some more photos from the Immersive Disney Animation experience in Atlanta.

The Disney Immersive Experience in Atlanta has abruptly shut down with no explanation.

The experience opened in early May with plans to run at least three months, however it only lasted 6 weeks.

The experience on Armor Drive offered patrons an hour-long mash-up of 45 Disney movies from 1937′s “Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs” to 2021′s “Encanto”.

Atlanta was the 13th city to house the Disney experience. Similar experiences in Dallas and Houston also shut down early.

Attendees who pre-purchased tickets have been offered refunds.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!