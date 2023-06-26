Disney Immersive Experience abruptly shuts down

The Disney Immersive Experience in Atlanta has abruptly shut down with no explanation.

The experience opened in early May with plans to run at least three months, however it only lasted 6 weeks.

The experience on Armor Drive offered patrons an hour-long mash-up of 45 Disney movies from 1937′s “Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs” to 2021′s “Encanto”.

Atlanta was the 13th city to house the Disney experience. Similar experiences in Dallas and Houston also shut down early.

Attendees who pre-purchased tickets have been offered refunds.