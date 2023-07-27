Discovery of invalid tag during Atlanta traffic stop leads to arrest of armed robbery suspect

ATLANTA — A suspect wanted for armed robbery was busted during a traffic stop, police say.

On July 9, Atlanta officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on Stanton Road in southwest Atlanta.

According to officers, the vehicle did not have a valid registration tag.

As authorities were explaining the reason for the stop, the driver later identified as Kentatavious Hosley, reportedly told police he did not have his driver’s license.

Holsey gave officers his date of birth and when they checked to confirm his identity, officers said they were notified that he had multiple outstanding warrants.

Further investigation revealed that Hosley did have outstanding warrants from a shooting incident that happened on June 4, according to police.

The warrants were for aggravated assault, armed robbery, criminal trespass, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Hosley was arrested and charged with additional traffic offenses and was taken to the Fulton County Jail. Hosley told police that there was a gun in the center console of his vehicle during his arrest.

Atlanta investigators impounded the vehicle for processing and obtained search warrants for the vehicle tied to the last shooting he is suspected of being involved in.

