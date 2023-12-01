Did you hear or feel a loud boom in Cobb County this morning? Here’s what it was

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you heard loud, booming noises in Cobb County today, you should not be alarmed, officials say.

WSB received calls from neighbors on Friday morning stating there were noises that sounded like explosives going off in the area.

The Cobb Police Department also reported receiving calls from residents throughout the county.

Our partners at Channel 2 Action News have since confirmed with officials that routine training occurred at Dobbins Air Reserve Base Friday.

“The 94th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight will conduct explosives training at the EOD Proficiency Range today between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and Noon,” officials said. “Noises may seem louder than usual due to weather conditions.”





©2023 Cox Media Group