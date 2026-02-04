DHS purchasing warehouse to establish ICE detention facility in metro Atlanta

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA — The City of Social Circle says it has learned the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is moving forward with the purchase of a warehouse in the city to establish an ICE detention facility.

City officials say the confirmation came from the office of Congressman Mike Collins, weeks after rumors began circulating about a potential new facility in the North Georgia city.

“During this call, Congressman Collins and his staff advised the City that the PNK property is currently in escrow and moving toward final purchase by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for the purpose of establishing an ICE detention facility,” City of Social Circle officials said.

According to Congressman Collins and his staff, the site was considered as an alternative location.

City officials say they were not asked for, nor did they provide any input during the department’s evaluation or planning process.

“City officials were also informed that the Department of Homeland Security has conducted an engineering evaluation of city utilities, and that economic impact reports are currently being prepared. These reports are not yet finalized,” Social Circle officials said.

Congressman Collins and his staff indicated that housing at the facility is expected to begin as early as April..