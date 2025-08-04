Derek Dooley enters US Senate race

ATLANTA — Following months of speculation, former football coach Derek Dooley officially announces his candidacy in the hotly contested race against US Senator Jon Ossoff.

“We need new leadership in Georgia, that’s why I’m running for Senate,” Dooley says in a campaign announcement video released Monday morning. “I’m going to work with President Trump, fight for you, and always put Georgia first.”

Dooley, a political unknown, has name recognition; his late father was legendary University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley.

In his announcement, Dooley makes it clear that he views his lack of political experience as an asset.

“I’m not part of the political establishment, and I haven’t spent my life climbing the D.C. political ladder. For thirty years, I led young people from all walks of life and fought every day to create hope and opportunity for them and their families,” he said.

Dooley is not alone in the race for the GOP nomination. Congressman Buddy Carter and Congressman Mike Collins are already in the race.