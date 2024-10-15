Local

Deputies want to identify person suspected of breaking into vehicles in Carrollton

Carroll County Sheriff's Office patrol car ((Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office))

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office wants to identify a person suspected of being involved in vehicle break-ins that happened in the Eagles Nest Subdivision in Carrollton.

They are asking residents to check their home security cameras for any recent footage of suspected criminal activity.

They say it’s likely that this person checked multiple vehicles in the neighborhood.

The department also acknowledged how poor the quality of this photo is, saying, “Yes, this is the best picture that has been provided to us thus far,” in a statement on their Facebook page.

If you have better quality footage or information to help them identify this person, you are asked to contact Investigator Ben Cole at 770-830-5916 or email bcole@carrollsheriff.com.

