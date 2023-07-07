Local

Deputies searching for 2 suspects who rushed ATM technician, stole cash and sped away

(CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga.) — Deputies are searching two people who rushed and ATM technician and stole cash from the machine in Cherokee County.

Deputies say the incident happened Thursday around 2 p.m. at the ATM at Town Lake Wells Fargo. Deputies said the suspects forced the technician away from the drive-thru ATM, stole cash and fled in a white car.

Deputies believe the incident was targeted to the ATM and not to citizens using the bank.

The Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos of the two suspects, who were both wearing hoodies and masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-928-0239.

