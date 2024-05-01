Demonstrators protesting Israel-Hamas war again gather on Emory’s campus

DECATUR, Ga. — Demonstrators once again gathered on campus at Emory University Wednesday afternoon to protest the Israel-Hamas war and the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Earlier in the day, students gathered on the campuses of Kennesaw State University and SCAD.

NewsChopper 2 was over the campus, where a growing group of demonstrators was gathering Wednesday afternoon. Several protesters entered a building at one point.

Over the weekend, multiple Atlanta police officers, Emory campus police officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers arrested dozens of protesters over the course of several days worth of demonstrations on Emory’s campus. Parts of the campus were vandalized overnight Friday.

On Monday, students called for the resignation of Emory President Greg Fenves after what they called aggressive police action against protesters.

“The administration was ruthless. The use of violence against students and faculty who were exercising the right of free expression non-violently is appalling. It’s a betrayal of what a university is,” said Emory professor Jason Francisco.

Police are asking for people to avoid the area.

