Democrats retain control of Cobb County Commission after special election

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County’s Board of Commissioners will maintain its Democratic majority following a special election held this week to resolve a months-long legal dispute over district maps.

Former State Representative Erick Allen and incumbent Commissioner Monique Sheffield, both Democrats, won seats in Districts 2 and 4. Their victories ensure the commission holds a 3-2 Democratic majority.

The special election came after a Cobb County Superior Court judge ruled that the November 2024 elections for those seats were unconstitutional. The decision stemmed from a legal battle over electoral maps, which the county commission redrew independently under home rule authority, instead of using the maps approved by the Georgia General Assembly during statewide redistricting.

The court’s ruling invalidated the original results and ordered a new vote.