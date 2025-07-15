Democratic runoff for Georgia Public Service Commission draws low voter turnout

ATLANTA — Polls are open across Georgia today as voters decide between Democrats Keisha Waites and Peter Hubbard in a runoff election for the District 3 seat on the state’s Public Service Commission (PSC).

The winner will go on to face Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson in the November general election.

Despite the statewide significance of the PSC, which regulates utilities and helps set electricity rates, voter turnout for the runoff has been extremely low. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, only 33,000 Georgians, or roughly 0.4% of active voters, cast ballots ahead of Election Day.

University of Georgia political science professor Dr. Charles Bullock says the PSC remains one of the least visible offices in state government. “Most Georgians don’t know how many members are on it, and probably couldn’t name any of the members,” he said. “But they affect every one of us.”

Polls remain open until 7 p.m. tonight.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story