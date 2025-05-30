Democratic candidate for District 3 Public Service Commission race back on ballot

ATLANTA, GA — A District 3 candidate for the Public Service Commission race is back on the ballot.

The Fulton County Superior Court has issued an injunction against the Secretary of State for disqualifying Daniel Blackman from the race in District 3.

This means the temporary order allows Blackman to remain on the ballot and his votes will continue to be counted pending the outcome of the court’s appeal.

Blackman says he’s qualified to run for the office of Public Service Commissioner in District 3.

A Fulton County Superior Court judge is scheduled to hear the appeal on June 10.