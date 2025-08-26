Local

Delta passenger suing airline, accuses flight attendant of slapping him

By WSB Radio News Staff
The Airbus A330-900 had taken off from Salt Lake City and was bound for Amsterdam.
File photo. A Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-900 (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Airlines is being sued by a passenger who claims a flight attendant slapped him.

Officials say Mohammad Shibli claims he was with his family on a flight from Atlanta to California last month when he was involved in a dispute over a request for a bottle of water for his four-year-old son.

“She walked away and I stood up and verbally responded with a few bad words,” he said. “It was at that time, the Delta attendant took a few steps towards me and struct me with an open palm.”

Delta officials say they are conducting an internal investigation and the flight attendant has been suspended.

Shibli also says he wants one day of the airline’s profits.

