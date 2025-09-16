Local

Delta flight attendants injured during turbulence on flight to Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Delta airplane
Turbulence FILE PHOTO: Delta flight attendants injured during turbulence during flight to Atlanta (Marcus Jones - stock.adobe.com)
ATLANTA — Several Delta flight attendants are recovering after a very bumpy ride to Atlanta.

The flight from Quito, Ecuador ran into some rough air on it’s way to Hartsfield-Jackson international Atlanta Airport on Monday.

The Boeing 767 was carrying 206 passengers when it encountered the turbulence that injured three flight attendants.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta-based airline tells WSB Radio that the flight attendants received only minor injuries and continued to work until the flight landed.

They also say no passengers were hurt.

