Delta flight attendant helps woman on honeymoon flight who forgot her passport

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines is celebrating a flight attendant who went above and beyond to ensure a customer’s trip went well.

In February, Delta officials said Lawyrn, a Silver Medallion Member, and her husband, Joe, were traveling from Detroit to San Juan for their honeymoon cruise.

Just after take-off, Lawryn realized she’d left her passport at home.

According to the airline, she would not be able to board her honeymoon cruise without the passport.

After the couple couldn’t figure out how to get the passport to San Juan in time, Delta Flight Attendant Dusty stepped up with an incredible offer: He would retrieve the passport in Detroit, bring it to Atlanta, and relay it to a crew member heading to San Juan.

“We were so touched and grateful — a renewed faith in humanity was the best wedding gift. We owe our post-wedding bliss to Dusty and the Delta family,” the couple said.

Lawryn was able to retrieve her passport and board her honeymoon cruise.

“Dusty and the rest of the Delta crew that turned things around for Lawryn and Joe are a true representation of our goal to make your experience the best it can be - because the journey is always about more than the destination,” Delta officials said.





