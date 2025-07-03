Local

Delta flight from Atlanta lost piece of wing flap, FAA says

By Miles Montgomery
Delta airplane in flight
ATLANTA, Ga. — An investigation is underway after part of a wing flap on a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to North Carolina was missing.

Delta Air Lines informed the FAA of an inspection of Flight 3247 on Tuesday evening.

The Boeing 737-900 departed from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and landed safely at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Tuesday evening.

“The FAA determined the part found on a driveway in Raleigh is from that aircraft and is investigating,” the FAA said in a statement.

