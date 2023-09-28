Delta CEO admits they probably went too far with SkyMiles changes

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said the airline “probably went too far” in overhauling its SkyMiles program and lounge access policy, according to CNN.

“There will be modifications that we will make, and you will hear about it sometime over the next few weeks,” Bastian said on Monday at a Rotary Club of Atlanta event.

New limits to Sky Club access for some American Express cardholders and a complete overhaul of how the airline awards elite status to its SkyMiles members were met with consternation by many Delta frequent flyers when they were rolled out earlier this month.

Among the implications for frequent flyers, the changes to earning Delta Medallion status drastically increased the annual spending requirements.

Bastian said Delta had received “a lot of feedback” about changes that he said were implemented to manage demand for premium products and services that currently is “far in excess of our ability to serve it effectively.”

He said the airline was trying to make certain that it could serve all of the loyalty tiers at the level that is expected.

"No question, we probably went too far in doing that," Bastian said at the event Monday.





