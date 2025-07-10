Delta earnings beat expectations as more travelers book flights

Local

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines is raising its outlook for the rest of 2025 following better-than-expected results from April through June. The Atlanta-based airline reported stronger second-quarter earnings and revenue than predicted, and its third-quarter projections have also topped estimates.

“We’re inflecting into a pretty good point and I think the second half of the year could get us back on track to where we started the year originally,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

Bastian told CNBC there’s cause for optimism, with fall bookings “looking really good.” He added, “Once you get past the peak into the fall, those bookings, while it’s early, look really strong.”

Delta says it is seeing strong growth from higher sales of premium tickets and increased spending through its loyalty program credit cards. Premium travel grew 5 percent in the second quarter, while main cabin revenue declined by 5 percent. The airline also reported an increase in international travel.

