Delivery driver arrested after dozens of stolen packages found in car

KENNESAW, GA — A routine traffic stop in Kennesaw has led to the arrest of a local delivery driver accused of stealing nearly 50 packages.

According to police, officers pulled over a vehicle on Bells Ferry Road last Friday evening after noticing a broken tail light. Upon approaching the car, officers detected the odor of marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle.

Inside, authorities say they discovered approximately 50 unopened packages, many addressed to various recipients.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Lashawn Crumble, was a contracted worker for On Track Delivery Service. Investigators believe she obtained the packages through her role with the company but failed to deliver them as intended.

Crumble was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond. She is facing charges related to mail theft.

Police are now working to identify and contact the rightful recipients of the recovered packages using the names and addresses on the boxes.

The investigation is ongoing.