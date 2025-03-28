​DeKalb schools superintendent highlights record graduation rates amid budget concerns

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton highlighted recent successes and warned of possible budget challenges during his annual State of the District address this week.

Dr. Horton praised educators and students for achieving the highest graduation rate in the district’s history last year and said the momentum is continuing. “Shout out to having the highest graduation rate in the history of the DeKalb County School District last year,” he said. “We’re on pace to beat that again.”

However, the superintendent warned that the future may bring financial strain. He pointed to national political shifts, including proposals to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, as a potential threat to funding. “We are going to have a budget that’s not so fun and exciting,” Horton said.

In anticipation of tighter budgets, Horton said the district may scale back some innovative programs and focus on core educational priorities. “We have to get back to the basics,” he stated, adding that the district would “quarrel” with which programs to prioritize.

Despite the challenges, Horton emphasized that the district remains committed to preparing students for success, whether through college, careers, or entrepreneurship.

The superintendent closed his address with a message of determination and hope, signaling that while the road ahead may be difficult, the focus remains firmly on student achievement.