DeKalb police release video of suspects linked to several burglaries

By WSB Radio News Staff
DKPD Seeks Public's Help Identifying Suspects in Several Burglaries (V3) (WSBRadio)
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Dekalb police are asking for the public’s help has they try to find a band of burglars responsible for a series of break-in’s over the last year.

They’re targeting homes in the southern end of the county in neighborhoods around 2nd Avenue, Tilson Road, McAfee Road, Candler Road and Whites Mill Road.

They typically hit between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The burglars in some video footage appear to be juveniles or young men in their early 20s.

They cover cameras to enter the homes and are stealing electronics, jewelry, guns, and money. In one case last month, the burglars stole a ballistic vest with the words “U.S. Marshal” on the back.

They’re considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact DeKalb police. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by texting “DKPD” to 847411 followed by the tip.

