DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Dekalb police are investigating a shooting during an attempted car break-in. It comes after a group of people are spotted trying to enter a vehicle at the Sunrise View Apartments on Redan Road.

The car owner approached with a weapon and confronted the would-be thieves, who police believe may have been armed as well.

At least one shot is fired by the car owner.

It is not clear if there are any injuries in the incident nor if any charges have been filed.