DeKalb police arrest suspect in rash of burglaries, car break-ins

By WSB Radio News Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A suspect is arrested after a rash of burglaries and car break-ins over the last two months in DeKalb County.

Police say the suspect, 59-year-old Terrence Pennamon, was arrested on Glenwood Road in a vehicle stolen out of Chamblee.

He’s wanted for multiple car break-ins starting July 5 and at least three convenience store burglaries and a burglary at a wing and burger restaurant.

Police took a second person, 44-year-old Michael Finch, into custody as well.

Both suspects have multiple warrants out of Atlanta.

In addition, there’s a burglary in Stockbridge police are investigating. Police also found Finch in possession of several IDs and social security cards.

