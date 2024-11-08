Local

DeKalb high school employee on administrative leave after ‘serious allegations’ involving student

TUCKER, Ga. — A Tucker High School staff member has been placed on leave after school administrators said they were made aware of serious allegations involving a minor student.

Tucker High School Principal Eric Parker sent a letter to families on Friday, sharing the allegations.

“Recently, school administrators received serious allegations against a Tucker High School staff member involving a minor student,” Parker said. “Due to the seriousness of these allegations and in accordance with strict district safety protocols, the employee has been placed on administrative leave and is prohibited from accessing all DCSD schools and properties until further notice.”

The district could not provide specifics about what exactly happened.

District police are leading the investigation and both district and school officials are cooperating.

