DeKalb district police chief on paid leave after video shows him body slamming a student

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County Schools district police chief is on paid leave after shocking video shows him body-slamming a student before arresting him.

Our partners at Channel 2 Action News were only given a portion of the video and a source with DeKalb County Schools told them there is a lot more footage that has not been shared.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter went to Redan High School in Stone Mountain this week, where he spoke with the student’s father.

The father, Richard Stephens, was speechless and said he had not even seen the video.

DeKalb County Schools Police Chief Bradley Gober was seen on surveillance, at Redan High School, coming up behind the 17-year-old student and forcing him to the ground.

According to a source, Gober was assisted by a major.

Both of them struggled to put handcuffs on the student and when they finally did, they lifted him up and he was taken out of view.

“I didn’t know nothing about it... the school didn’t say nothing about that...I didn’t even know that he was arrested,” Stephens added.

Stephens said he found out from friends that his son was taken to the DeKalb County Jail where he spent the weekend behind bars on charges of obstruction and damaging school property.

“I spoke to him and he said he don’t know why they did it. I just gotta look into it... I need to see the Chief. I need to see somebody,” said Stephens.

What you don’t see on the video are the events leading up to the incident. Channel 2′s source said Chief Gober first responded to a large fight near the front office, which was not shown on video. Our source then said the chief told the student not to intervene in the fight or he would be arrested.

The student was then placed in a room inside the front office.

You can see him leaving, then recognizing an adult woman who had also responded to the fight and was placed in handcuffs.

The student exchanged words with the police, pulled away, and then was physically taken down by Gober.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County Schools and received the following statement:

The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) is aware of a recent video circulating in the media regarding an incident involving DCSD Police Chief Brad Gober.

In keeping with standard operating procedure, Chief Gober has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This standard procedure ensures a comprehensive and impartial assessment of the incident. No additional information will be provided while the investigation is ongoing.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we responsibly address this matter in the best interests of the community and our students.

