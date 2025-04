DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a 16-year-old girl is still missing and her infant daughter has been found after disappearing over the weekend.

Police say Nyla was last seen around 9 a.m. on Saturday with her 1-year-old daughter near the 900 block of Wesley Club Drive.

The baby is now home safe, while police continue searching for her mother.

Anyone with information about Nyla’s whereabouts is asked to call DeKalb County police.