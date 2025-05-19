DeKalb County sanitation makes changes to items that can be put into recycle bins

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Some of the items that can be placed into the blue recycle bins in DeKalb County are set to change.

The items that are no longer accepted include plastics numbered 3-7.

According to Eric Holston with DeKalb County Sanitation, DeKalb County is no longer taking shredded paper due to the inconsistency in the fiber.

“The vendor that we use 3-7 plastics, the industry market value is low for those recyclable items and they no longer accept them as well,” Holston said.

Customers are able to take the items to independent operators such as charm locations.

If improper items are placed in your blue recycle bins, they will still be collected. However, they will end up as regular waste headed for the landfill.