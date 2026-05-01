Dekalb County police sergeant arrested on child sex charges, FBI says

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The FBI has arrested the Dekalb County police sergeant on one count of intent to view images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

DeKalb County police say Cameron Livsey has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

The department says it will also conduct an internal investigation.

The FBI has not released additional details about the arrest or the circumstances surrounding the case.

Authorities have not said whether further charges are expected.

Livsey’s employment status remains under review as the investigation continues.

No further information has been released at this time.