DeKalb County police searching for two children and their grandmother

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help as they search for two missing kids and the grandmother who might be with them.

DeLisa Williams left with her nine-year-old grandson, Amajh, and two-year-old granddaughter, Aliyah, around 10:00 Monday morning from the 500 block of Rosemont Drive.

Amajh is 4′2″, 56lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Aliyah is recorded to weigh 20lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow sweatsuit with the logo “dream”. Williams is 52 years old, 5′2″, 160lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a black 2011 Toyota Avalon with the Georgia plate of LEE6333.

Family members are concerned for their safety because Williams deals with cognitive challenges. Anyone who sees them should call 911.