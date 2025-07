DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County need the public’s help finding a missing teenaged boy.

Officials say 13-year-old Quitez was last seen on June 26 leaving the 6600 block of Covington Highway.

Quitez is described as 5 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a red shirt, red hoodie, blue jeans and white Nikes with red laces.

Anyone who may see Quitez is asked to contact police at: 770-724-7710.