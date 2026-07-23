DeKalb County Police need help finding missing man

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Police in DeKalb County have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 77-year-old man who was last seen last month.

DeKalb County Police say Steve Chang was last seen at 6 p.m. June 22, leaving the 2700 block of N. Decatur Rd.

He’s described as 5′5 tall, weighs 150 lbs, and was last seen wearing an orange shirt and Khaki pants.

Chang was last seen leaving the hospital and possibly getting on MARTA, according to police.

Anyone who may see him is encouraged to call 911 or the direct line to the Special Victims Unit. 770-724-7710.