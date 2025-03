DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl on Tuesday.

Police say Nadyah left her home on the 4900 block of Wynhurst Court around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

She is 5-foot-2, weighs 105 lbs., has brown eyes and brown hair.

It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

If anyone sees Nadya, call SVU at 770-724-7585.