DeKalb County pauses 10% water rate hike for now

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — While DeKalb County has paused its 10% water rate hike for now, community advocates say they want more.

Katherine Maddox with the group DeKalb Water Watch says they want the CEO to pause any disconnections and end any negotiations on payment plans for customers who are behind on their bills.

“We’ve seen far too many residents who are on fixed income that are put on arbitrary payment plans of three to five hundred dollars a month.”

Maddox says the county commission approved affordability measures back in February, but the county has failed to properly implement those measures.

DeKalb County plans to raise its rates later this year and every year for the next decade.