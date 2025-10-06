DeKalb County parents push to restore longer recess as school board reviews recommendations

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County School Board is expected to hear new recommendations Monday morning on recess policies for elementary students, following weeks of debate over reduced playtime.

The discussion stems from a controversial decision earlier this school year that cut recess from 30 minutes to 15. The change sparked pushback from parents and teachers who argued that children need more time for unstructured play.

Parent Lynn Marsh said, “Unstructured play improves attention, memory, behavior regulation, and problem solving. In other words, if we want our students to learn more, they need to play more.” Marsh also cited the American Academy of Pediatrics, calling recess “crucial for optimal childhood development.”

Another parent, Jenny Held, launched an online petition that has gathered nearly 3,000 signatures, urging the district to reinstate at least 30 minutes of daily recess. “I strongly urge the district to mandate a minimum of 30 minutes of daily recess for K through 5,” Held said.

In response, a panel made up of parents, teachers, and school leaders developed a list of recommendations for the board. They include defining what the district calls “unstructured break time,” conducting surveys, creating a pilot program, and reviewing the master schedule for more flexibility.

The school board will review those recommendations during its meeting at 11:30 a.m., though it’s not yet clear if or when any changes to recess time might be approved.