DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A vote on a proposed increase in water and sewer bills for DeKalb County residents has been postponed until next month.

According to DeKalb County commissioners, the proposal would include an increase of more than 19 percent during a three-year span.

The board is set to vote on the proposal on Dec. 10. Officials say that is the week after a runoff election will fill two vacancies on the DeKalb County commission.