DeKalb County middle school student killed in after school fight has been identified

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County middle schooler killed in an after-school fight Thursday afternoon has been identified.

Principal Terrence Harvey for DeKalb Alternative School said in a letter to families that 13-year-old Derron Woody, who was a former student, has died.

“The entire DeKalb Alternative School family extends our heartfelt sympathy to Derron’s family, friends, and relatives,” Harvey wrote. A crisis intervention team is at the school Friday to hold grief counseling sessions.

Police say the shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Glenwood Road.

They located the young teen who had been shot once. Woody was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to the fatal injury.

After information at the scene led investigators to a second location, further evidence was recovered. This led to another middle school student being taken into custody.

So far, no arrests have been made nor charges filed.

Detectives are working to determine what the fight was over and how it escalated into gunfire.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call DeKalb police, or you can send an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.