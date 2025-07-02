DeKalb County great-grandmother injured in drive-by shooting while asleep in bed

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police are searching for suspects after a great-grandmother was shot in her sleep during a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on McClain Lane. Neighbors reported hearing four to five gunshots before seeing a car speeding away from the scene.

One of the bullets pierced the home’s siding and struck the woman while she was asleep in bed, hitting her in the neck and arm. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

“We’ve got to stop the shooting, it’s senseless,” said Teresa Tye, the victim’s daughter. “We’re still in shock, we’re all processing.”

Tye described her mother as a kind-hearted person who didn’t deserve to be caught in such violence. “It was a shock, like this is the sweetest person who has the biggest heart,” she told Channel 2 Action News.

She also had a message for the person responsible: “Hopefully they find you, and lock you up, up under the jail.”

Police have not released details on a possible suspect or motive. Anyone with information is urged to contact DeKalb County police.