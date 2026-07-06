DeKalb County District Attorney employee recovering after shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — An employee with the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office is recovering after she was struck by gunfire while inside her home over the Fourth of July holiday.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said employee Lakesha Davis was shot on Saturday while inside her Lithonia home. The extent of her injuries has not been released.

DeKalb County police believe the shooting may have been caused by celebratory gunfire.

Two people were arrested in connection shooting. Their identities were not released.

Boston said she has met with Davis and her family to offer support. The family is asking for privacy as Davis continues to recover.

Boston also said she has requested that the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia will assign a conflict prosecutor to handle the case.

Boston released the following statement:

“On July 4, one of our dedicated employees, Lakesha Davis, was inside her own home when she was critically injured by what police believe was celebratory gunfire in her Lithonia neighborhood. I am grateful to the DeKalb County Police Department who investigated and quickly made two arrests in connection with the shooting.

Today, I sent the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia a formal request asking them to assign a conflict prosecutor to take over the case, which is the appropriate course of action under these circumstances.

I have met with Lakesha and her family members to offer our support. At this time, the Davis family respectfully asks for privacy while she recovers. We hope you will join us as we keep Lakesha and her loved ones in our prayers.”