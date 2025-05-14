DeKalb County considers new landing fees at PDK Airport to fund upgrades

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A proposal from the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport (PDK) could soon bring in millions of dollars in new revenue as county leaders look for creative ways to boost funding.

At the request of DeKalb County’s new CEO, department heads were asked to explore options to save or generate money. In response, PDK officials are proposing weight-based landing fees for transient aircraft, planes that use the airport but are not based there.

“PDK is the second busiest airport in Georgia,” said County Commissioner Ted Terry, noting the airport recorded 24,677 billable arrivals last year. “If we had a transient landing fee as we’re proposing today, that would generate about $3.2 million in revenue.”

Terry said the revenue would go directly into the airport’s budget to fund infrastructure repairs, upgrades, and potential renovations. Some flights, including military and medical aircraft, would be exempt from the fee.

The commissioner also pointed out that the funding could help mitigate noise and pollution concerns for neighborhoods surrounding the airport.

The Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on the proposal in two weeks.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story