DeKalb County commissioners unanimously approve watershed management capital improvement plan

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Dekalb County commissioners have unanimously approved the Watershed Management Capital Improvement Plan at Tuesday morning’s meeting.

The plan outlines infrastructure projects through 2034.

The commission recently approved an annual 10% rate increase for water and sewer service for the next decade. That will generate millions of additional dollars for upgrades to the aging system.

Earlier this year, the county was admonished and threatened with multi-million dollar fines if it fails to meet federally mandated benchmarks for making improvements.

