DeKalb County commissioner proposes LGBTQ liaison, training for police department

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry is pushing for the creation of an LGBTQ liaison within the county police department, along with new training programs to help officers better identify and respond to hate crimes.

Terry cites findings from ‘Policing the Rainbow,’ a recent study showing more than half of LGBTQ respondents felt their last encounter with police was unfair.

A report from Georgia Equality also recommended stronger relationships between law enforcement and the LGBTQ community.

If approved, DeKalb would join Atlanta, Chamblee, and South Fulton, where similar liaison positions are already in place. Supporters say the move could help improve trust and communication between police and the communities they serve.

The proposal must still be approved by the full DeKalb County Board of Commissioners.

WSB’s Judd Hickinbotham contributed to this story